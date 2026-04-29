Mamdani-backed Lindsey Boylan concedes New York City Council special election

New York, New York - Carl Wilson has declared victory in the New York City Council special election for district 3 in Manhattan over Zohran Mamdani -endorsed candidate Lindsey Boylan.

Carl Wilson has declared victory in the special election to represent Manhattan's district 3 on the New York City Council. © Screenshot/Facebook/Carl Michael Wilson

Tabulations thus far show Wilson in the lead with over 43% of the vote, followed by Boylan at around 26%, Layla Law-Gisiko at 20%, and Leslie Boghosian Murphy at 10%.

The race is not expected to be officially called until next week, as no candidate won more than 50% of the vote in Tuesday's ranked-choice contest.

Nevertheless, Wilson declared victory during his election night party, telling the crowd, "I stand here tonight deeply honored to be your next council member for district 3."

Wilson was backed by Erik Bottcher, the city council member who vacated the seat after getting elected to the New York State Senate in February.

Bottcher appeared alongside his former chief of staff on Tuesday night praising his "vision for a New York for all" and introducing him as "the next council member for district 3."

According to Politico and the New York Times, Boylan had called Wilson to concede the race, while Mayor Mamdani has also congratulated him on his "hard-fought victory."