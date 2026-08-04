Rubio weighs in on timeline for Venezuela's political transition

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he expected Venezuela 's political transition to occur in a matter of months, not years.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Venezuela's political transition will likely be a matter of months. © Mandel NGAN / AFP

"It's going to require some persistence and a little bit of patience – not years, but certainly of months and weeks," Rubio told reporters.

Seven months after the capture of former leader Nicolas Maduro in a US military raid, delegates of interim President Delcy Rodríguez and opposition members are scheduled to hold their first round of talks this week in Caracas.

Following Maduro's fall, Rubio became the main architect of US President Donald Trump's policy toward the Caribbean nation, a major oil producer – a role of increased significance amid a surge in oil prices because of the war with Iran.

After Maduro's fall, Rubio said that Venezuela must go through three phases: economic stabilization, political stabilization, and, finally, elections.

"We want to improve the daily lives, help improve the daily lives of Venezuelans economically, so that they're better off, they're more prosperous. I think that helps as well facilitate the political transition," Rubio told reporters on the sidelines of an event with Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez.