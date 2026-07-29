Marjorie Taylor Greene and Brian Glenn officially tie the knot in Las Vegas!

Las Vegas, Nevada - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently announced that she tied the knot with fellow conservative firebrand Brian Glenn.

Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) has married her longtime boyfriend, Brian Glenn, in Las Vegas. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post, Greene announced that she and Glenn said "I do" on Sunday while "surrounded by our friends and family."

The post included snapshots of the newlyweds making their union official with the Las Vegas strip lit up in the background.

According to People, the two first met in 2022 when they were still married to previous spouses, and began dating in 2023 after filing for their respective divorces.

Over the years, Greene – as a Congressional representative of Georgia's 14th District – and Glenn – as an anchor for right-wing outlet Real America's Voice – built reputations as staunch MAGA figures, defending President Donald Trump's most controversial rhetoric and policies.

But in Trump's second term, both have become critical of the president's controversial policies and have accused him of abandoning his "America First" principles.

A public feud between Trump and the couple led to Greene stepping down from Congress, and Glenn left his job as a White House journalist. Right before Greene officially left politics, the two announced their engagement.