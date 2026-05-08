Marjorie Taylor Greene's fiancé quits White House press gig amid Trump feud

Washington DC - Brian Glenn, the fiancé of former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene , recently left his job of 37 years as a White House journalist amid his soon-to-be wife's ongoing feud with President Donald Trump .

Marjorie Taylor Greene's (r.) fiancé Brian Glenn has resigned from his role as a journalist amid an ongoing feud between Greene and the president. © Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail, Glenn recounted how he woke up on a Sunday morning and had a moment of clarity, as he turned to Greene and said, "I'm gonna resign."

Glenn told the outlet he wanted to "slow everything down" with the decision and focus on planning their wedding.



He confirmed the news in an X post on Thursday, and his last day working with Real America One will be Friday.

His resignation comes as Greene, who was once a staunch MAGA loyalist, has been in a nasty feud with Trump in recent months after she publicly criticized parts of his agenda.

She ultimately left Congress in January and has remained an outspoken critic of the president.

Most recently, Greene claimed to have texts from Trump telling her that she "deserved" death threats against her and her family because she was a "traitor" to him.

Despite his relationship, Glenn has not been sucked into the feud. Last year, Glenn was famously the journalist who chided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wearing a suit to meet Trump at the White House.