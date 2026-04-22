Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Trump's "betrayal" after GOP loses Virginia redistricting battle

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently blamed President Donald Trump after Virginians voted in favor of a ballot measure that gives Democrats more congressional seats.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently blamed President Donald Trump after Virginia voted to redraw district maps, losing seats for Republicans. © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Drew ANGERER / AFP

Late Tuesday night, Greene shared an X post in which she argued the Virginians voted to redraw House district lines to eliminate four GOP seats because "people don't want to support Republicans now."

Greene attributed the loss to Trump's "betrayal" of his America First principles with controversial policies that have led to more foreign wars and rising costs, as well as his handling of the files on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

She said these issues have sparked a "revolt on the right and a mass exodus of America First Trump voters."

"There won't be accountability. They will not drain the swamp. And Trump is not your retribution," MTG added.

Since leaving Congress in January, Greene – once a prominent MAGA ally – has been a vocal opponent to many of the president's policies, particularly his decision to go to war with Iran.

Republicans have been desperately fighting back against the Virginia ballot measure, as it will give Democrats an edge in the November midterms.

On a tele-rally call on Monday, Trump urged Virginians to vote against the measure, describing it as "a blatant partisan power grab that nobody's really ever seen anything like it."