Marjorie Taylor Greene heralds new anti-Trump posse with Tucker Carlson and Thomas Massie: "The movement has begun"

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene has been at odds with former close ally President Donald Trump for months now, in a feud that eventually led to her leaving Congress in January 2026. Now she's found some new allies in others spurned by the president.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (3rd from L), Tucker Carlson (c), Joe Kent (3rd from R), and Rep. Thomas Massie (far r) sit at a hunting cabin along with their family members. © Screenshot/X/@FmrRepMTG

In a Saturday morning X post, the former Congresswoman can be seen relaxing in a rifle-strewn hunting cabin.

A pic shows her sitting at a long table with fellow Trump targets, far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, Rep. Thomas Massie, and former counterterrorism official Joe Kent.

"We said no more foreign wars and we meant it and supported Donald Trump because he made that promise," she wrote, wasting no time in slamming Trump.

"But he's betrayed us all," she added.

"Our commitment is America First for all Americans, right, left, and center.

The movement has begun."

Representative Thomas Massie responded to Greene's post, noting that "this meeting will not be televised."

This is likely a reference to the iconic phrase, "The revolution will not be televised." The saying originally comes from a 1970 protest song by poet-musician Gil Scott-Heron.

Conservative commentator and staunch Trump supporter Laura Loomer was quick to criticize MTG's post, writing on X that "every single one of these people belongs on a government watch list."