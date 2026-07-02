Tucker Carlson announces he'll form new political party after massive MAGA breakup

Washington DC - Far-right commentator and podcaster Tucker Carlson said he plans to build a brand new political party only a week after breaking up with President Donald Trump and the GOP.

After splitting from the GOP, far-right commentator and podcaster Tucker Carlson said he plans to build a brand-new political party. © AFP/ZUMA Press Wire

Carlson used an interview with the Columbia Journalism Review to argue US politics is currently defined by two core issues: "War and finance."

In both, he sees the Republican and Democratic parties as standing in lockstep with each other, championing similar foreign policy goals and near identical economic management styles.

He also sees President Donald Trump as not only a failure, but a character who has reinforced the very "deep state" he was elected to dismantle.

"I do know what really matters is war and finance," Carlson said when asked whether he'd be willing to align himself with antiwar voices. "Where does the money come from? Where does it go? And who gets killed?"

"On those questions, the parties are in lockstep solidarity with each other," he continued. "That's not a democracy – that's a one-party state posing as a democracy, and it needs to be broken."

"There's going to be a third party, and I'm going to do everything I can to bring that about," he said

Carlson has steadily increased his antiwar rhetoric over recent years, condemning the Trump administration's close relationship with Israel and claiming that the president has been "held hostage" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This gradual separation from MAGA culminated in his decision to exit the Republican Party last week, a choice he made alongside former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.