Marjorie Taylor Greene invites Thomas Massie to Costa Rica for fishing and "spicy" political talk

Congressman Thomas Massie (r.) recently joined Marjorie Taylor Greene on a trip to Costa Rica for fishing and "spicy" political conversations. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday night, Massie shared a video on X showing him fishing on a boat with Greene, her fiancé Brian Glenn, and Massie's wife Carolyn.

Massie described the outing in his post as an "America First Pacific Summit Retreat."

The excursion comes after Massie lost his primary election battle to Ed Gallrein, who had the full support of President Donald Trump.

Massie gained the president's ire in recent months by pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Trump has aggressively been trying to suppress.

Greene, who also supported Massie's efforts, was also met with Trump's rage, which led to her resigning from Congress in January.

According to The New York Times, Massie was invited on the last-minute trip by MTG, who owns a home in the Central American country.

Glenn told the outlet that their group had a "great time" out on the water and enjoyed some "spicy" conversations about politics. He also said Massie had needed a "break" after his loss, and they were happy to provide it.