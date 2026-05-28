Marjorie Taylor Greene invites Thomas Massie to Costa Rica for fishing and "spicy" political talk
San José, Costa Rica - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene welcomed soon-to-be former Congressman Thomas Massie on a much-needed vacation.
On Wednesday night, Massie shared a video on X showing him fishing on a boat with Greene, her fiancé Brian Glenn, and Massie's wife Carolyn.
Massie described the outing in his post as an "America First Pacific Summit Retreat."
The excursion comes after Massie lost his primary election battle to Ed Gallrein, who had the full support of President Donald Trump.
Massie gained the president's ire in recent months by pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, which Trump has aggressively been trying to suppress.
Greene, who also supported Massie's efforts, was also met with Trump's rage, which led to her resigning from Congress in January.
According to The New York Times, Massie was invited on the last-minute trip by MTG, who owns a home in the Central American country.
Glenn told the outlet that their group had a "great time" out on the water and enjoyed some "spicy" conversations about politics. He also said Massie had needed a "break" after his loss, and they were happy to provide it.
Earlier this week, Massie revealed that he has filed to run for his House seat again in 2028, but said he hasn't made a final decision on which office he will seek.
Cover photo: Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP