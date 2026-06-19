Marjorie Taylor Greene laments "out of control" healthcare crisis keeping her from getting stem cell injections in US

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took aim at the " health care crisis" in the US for blocking her from receiving expensive stem cell treatments.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently shared the first episode of her new show, which follows her to Mexico to undergo stem cell injections. © TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, MTG dropped the first episode of her new show "Life with MTG," which attempts to explore how Americans are leaving the US to seek medical treatments abroad to avoid "out-of-control" costs.

The video follows MTG and her fiancé Brian Glenn as they travel to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to "receive stem cells from the umbilical cords of newborn babes."

The injections are currently not approved by the Food and Drug Administration – which influenced Greene to seek it abroad – though Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been quietly backing it as a treatment for children with autism, though each session costs around $20,000.

Greene explains that she and Glenn are getting the treatment for "regenerative healing" and "anti-aging, as we're both in our 50s."

Later in the video, MTG blamed the healthcare crisis in America on former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, claiming that only 27% of Americans are insured because of it.