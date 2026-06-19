Marjorie Taylor Greene laments "out of control" healthcare crisis keeping her from getting stem cell injections in US
Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently took aim at the "healthcare crisis" in the US for blocking her from receiving expensive stem cell treatments.
On Wednesday, MTG dropped the first episode of her new show "Life with MTG," which attempts to explore how Americans are leaving the US to seek medical treatments abroad to avoid "out-of-control" costs.
The video follows MTG and her fiancé Brian Glenn as they travel to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to "receive stem cells from the umbilical cords of newborn babes."
The injections are currently not approved by the Food and Drug Administration – which influenced Greene to seek it abroad – though Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been quietly backing it as a treatment for children with autism, though each session costs around $20,000.
Greene explains that she and Glenn are getting the treatment for "regenerative healing" and "anti-aging, as we're both in our 50s."
Later in the video, MTG blamed the healthcare crisis in America on former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, claiming that only 27% of Americans are insured because of it.
Can MTG afford health insurance?
In the comments of an X post she shared to promote the episode, multiple users argued that Greene is a former member of Congress and multi-millionaire who can definitely afford health insurance and the ability to travel abroad for unnecessary medical treatments, unlike the average American.
Greene argued back that because she retired from Congress back in January, she is not eligible to continue receiving the employer-provided health insurance offered to elected officials. She also claimed a 2025 report that her net worth was somewhere around $25 million was false.
"If anyone can find that bank account that has $25 million that I supposedly have and you can tell me the account number and the pin I would greatly appreciate it," Greene said.
Cover photo: TASOS KATOPODIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP