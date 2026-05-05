Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has texts from Trump that could get her "put in jail"
Clute, Texas - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed she is in possession of dirt on President Donald Trump which she claims, if released, could land her in prison.
While giving a speech at The Ron Paul Institute on May 2, Greene detailed how she received a series of threatening messages from an anonymous sender, who labeled her a "traitor" and said she "deserves to die."
She emphasized the messages that targeted her youngest son, one of which promised to "snuff out his life" and "put a bullet in his head."
Greene then forwarded the threats to several Trump administration officials seeking help. FBI Director Kash Patel assured her he was "on it," but she hasn't heard anything since.
"I don't know what he's on," she joked, referencing recent allegations Patel faces of excessive drinking.
Greene further claimed that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles didn't bother to respond, while Vice President JD Vance was "compassionate and kind" and assured her he would get to the bottom of it.
Trump, on the other hand, wasn't so empathetic, as Greene alleged that he told her that if her son were killed, she "deserved" it for being a "traitor" to the president.
She said that she has saved those messages and suggested that if she released them, "I’d probably get put in jail."
"That is our president of the United States. That's the man that says MAGA is whatever he wants it to be," Greene said.
"That's the man that... so many Americans turn to because they were failed by the Democrat Party and failed by the Republican Party. That's the man that we elected to change everything.
"Well, he certainly changed everything for me," she added.
Trump urged Greene to protect his "friends" with ties to Epstein
MTG was once one of the biggest and most loyal MAGA Republicans in Congress, but in recent months, she has been feuding with the president after she publicly opposed a number of his policies, most notably his backtracking on his promise to release federal files on sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Trump aggressively went after Greene, slandering her as a traitor, which ultimately led to her resigning from Congress back in January.
In her speech, Greene also recounted how Trump – who was close friends with Epstein for decades – personally tried to get her to take her name off of a discharge petition that sought to force the release of the files, telling Greene that if she didn't, his "friends" would "get hurt" by the release.
A White House spokesperson responded in a statement, saying that Greene is "a quitter who is pathetically trying to stay relevant" by attacking the president.
"Unfortunately, Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted [her] peanut-sized brain."
Cover photo: Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP