Marjorie Taylor Greene says she has texts from Trump that could get her "put in jail"

Clute, Texas - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed she is in possession of dirt on President Donald Trump which she claims, if released, could land her in prison.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently claimed to have text messages that, if released to the public, would result in President Donald Trump putting her in jail. © Collage: ROBERTO SCHMIDT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

While giving a speech at The Ron Paul Institute on May 2, Greene detailed how she received a series of threatening messages from an anonymous sender, who labeled her a "traitor" and said she "deserves to die."

She emphasized the messages that targeted her youngest son, one of which promised to "snuff out his life" and "put a bullet in his head."

Greene then forwarded the threats to several Trump administration officials seeking help. FBI Director Kash Patel assured her he was "on it," but she hasn't heard anything since.

"I don't know what he's on," she joked, referencing recent allegations Patel faces of excessive drinking.

Greene further claimed that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles didn't bother to respond, while Vice President JD Vance was "compassionate and kind" and assured her he would get to the bottom of it.

Trump, on the other hand, wasn't so empathetic, as Greene alleged that he told her that if her son were killed, she "deserved" it for being a "traitor" to the president.

She said that she has saved those messages and suggested that if she released them, "I’d probably get put in jail."

"That is our president of the United States. That's the man that says MAGA is whatever he wants it to be," Greene said.

"That's the man that... so many Americans turn to because they were failed by the Democrat Party and failed by the Republican Party. That's the man that we elected to change everything.

"Well, he certainly changed everything for me," she added.