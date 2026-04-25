Kash Patel admitted to alcohol-related arrests, including public urination, new documents reveal

Washington DC - A recent report revealed that FBI Director Kash Patel admitted to being arrested on multiple occasions in alcohol-related incidents.

A recent report revealed Kash Patel admitted to being arrested in the past for alcohol-related incidents as he now faces allegations of heavy drinking. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

On Friday, The Intercept published a letter that Patel was "instructed" to write in 2005 to the Miami-Dade Public Defender's Office, where he was employed at the time, in which he detailed two times he was arrested.

In the letter, he argued that the incidents were "not representative of my usual conduct of behavior."

The first arrest took place in 2001 when he was arrested for public intoxication while drinking underage as a college student at the University of Richmond in Virginia.

The second took place four months before he filed the letter, when he was out drinking in New York City with friends and was arrested for public urination.

The reporting comes as Patel has been facing ongoing scrutiny over his alleged drinking, particularly after a viral video was shared around social media featuring him aggressively chugging a beer with the US men's Olympic hockey team back in February.

Earlier this week, Patel filed a $250 million lawsuit against The Atlantic after the outlet shared a report in which multiple FBI sources recounted details about Patel's excessive drinking.

When asked on Friday how Patel stood with President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said he "does still have confidence" in the director, citing falling crime rates.

