Marjorie Taylor Greene shares her disapproval of Trump's UFC birthday bash at the White House

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has weighed in on the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump hosting a UFC fight on the White House lawn for his 80th birthday.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her thoughts about President Donald Trump holding a UFC match at the White House for his birthday. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent interview with NewsNation, Greene said that while she enjoys watching UFC fights, she lamented that she doesn't believe "they belong on the White House lawn."

"And I don't think Americans' taxpayer dollars should have to be paying for that," Greene argued about the fights, on which the Trump administration has spent over $60 million.

"We have a lot of other important things that we should pay for."

MTG went on to say that she hopes it's "a great event," and even added that she will "always wish the President well."

Greene was once one of Trump's staunchest MAGA allies in Congress, but late last year, she turned against him and has since become one of his biggest critics.

Trump has planned a number of public celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of America's Declaration of Independence on July 4.

Critics have slammed the UFC fight, as Trump has had a massive metal octagon built on the South Lawn without required approval. The event falls on Sunday, far from the nation's anniversary.

A recent poll found that 46% of Americans believe the fight is inappropriate, while only 16% said the opposite.