Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests Trump will use Iran war to cancel 2028 elections

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently suggested that President Donald Trump may use his ongoing Iran war to cancel the presidential elections in 2028.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r) suggested President Donald Trump (l) may use his war with Iran to cancel the 2028 presidential elections. © Collage: KENT NISHIMURA / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Thursday, MTG brought up how Trump "joked" during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last year about his country not holding elections because of its war with Russia.

Jones agreed that it seemed like Trump "got a big idea," and noted how the president has also teased a run for a third term, despite the Constitution forbidding it.

Greene suggested that Trump has been "planting an idea over and over and over again."

"He constantly says it so that he can normalize the idea and test the support and test people's reactions," she said, adding, "And I think it's incredibly dangerous, and no one should ever accept it.​"

For years, Trump has pushed unfounded claims about rampant voter fraud and election cheating. Recently, Trump said he will only accept the results of the midterm elections in November if they are "honest."

The president has sent mixed signals since the Iran war began in February, going back and forth between promising peace and seemingly threatening genocide, leaving an end to the conflict uncertain.