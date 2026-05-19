Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump sending troops to Iran could ignite a "political revolution"

Rome, Georgia - Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently warned against the possibility of President Donald Trump sending US troops to the ground to fight in Iran .

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene warned of a "political revolution" if Donald Trump (l.) puts US troops on the ground in Iran. © Collage: ALEX WROBLEWSKI & Drew ANGERER / AFP

In an X post shared Sunday, Greene suggested that the decision could come with dire political consequences, which she vowed to lead.

"If you send in US military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America," MTG wrote.

"WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it. The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I'll make sure of it."

Greene was once Trump's biggest MAGA loyalist in Congress, but after stepping down in January, she has become one of his most outspoken critics – specifically on the war in Iran, which she argues defies the "America First" ethos he once pioneered.

Trump has faced heavy criticism over the war as he has repeatedly gone back and forth between claiming peace is near and threatening genocide.

Over the weekend, when asked about an ongoing ceasefire, Trump said, "For Iran, the clock is ticking, and they better get moving, fast, or there won't be anything left of them."

Since leaving Congress, Greene has not laid out her plans for the future nor revealed how much she plans to stay involved in politics.