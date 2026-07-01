Melania Trump's massive profits from Amazon documentary revealed despite bombing at the box office

Washington DC - Recent financial documents revealed just how much First Lady Melania Trump made off of her Amazon documentary film, despite it bombing at the box office.

A financial disclosure report published Tuesday revealed how much Melania Trump made from her Amazon documentary, which performed poorly in theaters. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

On Tuesday, the US Office of Government Ethics published a certified annual financial disclosure report for President Donald Trump, which included Melania's earnings, revealing she made $10.71 million off the documentary.

The film was produced by Amazon MGM, which spent an astounding $75 million to make and promote it.

But Americans appeared uninterested in the project, as it only garnered $16 million at the box office and was widely panned by critics, with many labeling it as "propaganda."

President Trump and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have both been repeatedly pressed on whether the project was an effort by the company to buy the president's favor, but both have denied having any part in the production.

Despite their dismissal, Amazon appears intent on working with the Trumps, as they have recently been considering relaunching The Apprentice with Donald Trump Jr. as the star.

Throughout his time in politics, President Trump and his family have faced heavy criticism for profiting from his time in office.

In his second term, the president has sold gold cell phones, guitars, and meme coins, with Melania joining in on some of the ventures.