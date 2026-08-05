Mike Lindell resigns as MyPillow CEO as gubernatorial campaign faces new trouble

St. Paul, Minnesota - Gubernatorial candidate and staunch MAGA Republican Mike Lindell has made a bold move as his campaign faces serious allegations.

Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Mike Lindell announced he has resigned as MyPillow CEO as his campaign faces a serious violation complaint. © Allison Joyce / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an X post shared on Tuesday, Lindell announced he is stepping down as CEO of MyPillow to "devote 100% of my time and energy to my campaign for Governor of Minnesota."



"Minnesota deserves my full attention, and that's exactly what I'm giving it. I'm all in, and I can't wait to earn your vote," Lindell wrote.

Lindell is well-known as one of President Donald Trump's most outspoken supporters and something of a caricature within the MAGA movement.

His ownership of MyPillow has been a key part of his branding, so much so that when Trump endorsed him last month, he referred to Lindell as "the 'Pillow Man.'"

Lindell's decision to step down also comes as he faces a campaign violation complaint for allegedly riding a float during a July 4 event and throwing pillows out to the crowd that read "Mike Lindell for Governor."

According to Valley News Live, a Minnesota Senate candidate filed a complaint arguing that the move violates Minnesota Statute 211B.13, which prohibits a person from giving anything of monetary value to a voter in order to induce them to vote in a particular way or refrain from voting.