Missing Congressman Tom Kean Jr. reveals surprising reason for his mysterious absence

Washington DC - Congressman Tom Kean Jr. returned to Washington on Tuesday after a mysterious months-long absence – revealing that he had been hospitalized for depression.

New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Jr. has revealed that a battle with depression caused his mysterious, months-long absence from Capitol Hill. © Collage: REUTERS & via REUTERS

Kean, a vulnerable New Jersey Republican seeking a third term in November's midterm elections, had been away from the House of Representatives for more than 100 days, missing dozens of votes as his party tried to steer legislation through a narrowly divided chamber.

"Several months ago, due to health concerns, I entered the hospital for some testing. I did not believe that this would result in a long-term stay. I was given the diagnosis of depression," Kean said in a speech on the House floor.

"Now, when people hear the word depression, many people think simply feel it means feeling sad, but depression is so much more than that. It is physical, it is emotional, and until you experience it yourself, it is difficult to fully understand how powerful this illness can be."

The 57-year-old said doctors advised him to remain in the hospital, and that while he had initially expected to return within weeks, his recovery took longer than anticipated.

His absence had fueled speculation in New Jersey and Washington after his office said only that he was dealing with a personal medical issue and would make a full recovery.