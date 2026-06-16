Newsom accuses Trump of launching "personal vendetta" probe against him and his wife

Sacramento, California - California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday accused Republican President Donald Trump of launching a criminal investigation against him as a "personal vendetta."

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during the The Center for American Progress IDEAS Conference in Washington DC on May 19, 2026. © JIM WATSON / AFP

"Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one," Newsom posted on X on Monday along with a video message.

Newsom said federal agents had questioned friends and associates of him and his wife, as well as sifting through "years and years of random documents."

Newsom – whom Trump refers to as "Newscum" – has recently boosted his national profile by mocking Trump on social media.

"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets," Newsom said in the video. "He's coming after me because I am considering running for president."

The New York Times reported multiple investigations are underway into Newsom, with one focused on the finances of his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

"One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list," the governor said.