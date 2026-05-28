Newsom threatens Trump with 100% tax on his $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" fund

Sacramento, California – California Governor Gavin Newsom used a press conference to announce that he intends to impose a 100% tax on President Donald Trump's $1.776 billion "anti-weaponization" fund.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r) announced that he intends to impose a 100% tax on President Donald Trump's (l) "anti-weaponization" fund. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura & IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

Newsom used a press conference on Wednesday to accuse Trump of operating a "slush fund" through which taxpayers' money can be funneled to benefit the president's friends, supporters, and family.

The president's "anti-weaponization fund" is part of a settlement with the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of his tax returns.

It establishes a $1.776 billion pool of taxpayer money which can be doled out to compensate "victims of lawfare and weaponization."

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche sought to justify the fund earlier in May, arguing that it was necessary to "compensate for what the Democrats and what Biden and what [former AG Merrick] Garland did for four years."

In response, Newsom has accused Trump and members of his administration of corruption, labeling the fund a "sick misuse of taxpayer money."

When Newsom was asked whether he'll take action against the fund, he said, "I've been thinking a lot... I'm not in Congress… But I was up there around the time when legislative leaders were all, you know, discussing what the options were."

He continued, saying, "So I've been thinking a lot about it on my flight back, and one thing that I think we're going to try to do – with your support – is tax 100%."