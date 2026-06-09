Nithya Raman advances to runoff in LA mayoral race as she challenges Karen Bass from left

Los Angeles, California - A challenger from the left advanced to a runoff in the Los Angeles mayoral election against incumbent Karen Bass on Monday, as mail-in ballots boosted the candidate to second place ahead of a reality star.

Los Angeles mayoral candidate and City Council member Nithya Raman attends a press conference outside of the El Mercadito market on June 1, 2026. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist on the Los Angeles City Council, held 28.5% of the votes as of Monday night, advancing past Republican Spencer Pratt who was at 25.8%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

Multiple media outlets, including CNN and NBC News, projected Raman had secured enough votes to advance to the runoff despite the primary ballot count remaining ongoing.

The second-place candidate will go head-to-head in November with incumbent Bass, a Democratic former congresswoman first elected to lead the second-largest US city in 2022, who has come under fire during her time in office.

"I'm incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles," Raman said in a statement posted on X on Monday night.

"Now our fight for a healthier, safer, more affordable, and more joyful Los Angeles continues," she added.