Hegseth announces task force to prosecute leaks to the news media
Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon and Department of Justice have joined forces to identify and prosecute those who leak information to the news media.
"As you know, we live in a dynamic and dangerous threat environment where access to and accumulation of closely held information is key to understanding our world," Hegseth said in a video posted to X on Monday.
"The unauthorized disclosure of sensitive [Defense] Department information has the very real potential to cause exceptionally grave damage to our national security, and the operation integrity of our armed forces," he said.
"To leak sensitive national defense information and secrets betrays the men and women who wear our nation's uniform."
Hegseth went on to reveal a Department of Defense and DOJ joint task force "to identify and prosecute leakers."
Under the new system, the DOD's Office of General Counsel will be given the authority to request information and records regarding media leak investigations and communicate that information directly with the DOJ.
Personnel will "prioritize" these requests and initiate a "full and complete" response within two days of receiving
Hegseth leads crackdown on the media
Since entering office, Hegseth has launched a massive crackdown on the news media, barring many reporters from access to the Pentagon. Only last week, the DOJ subpoenaed four New York Times reporters over reporting about President Donald Trump's Qatari-donated Air Force One.
"Leaked information risks lives," Hegseth said. "These new tools and processes will greatly assist us in protecting our joint force."
"The security of our nation cannot be a bargaining chip for those who seek momentary headlines. Access to confidential and secret information is a sacred trust, and those who betray that trust will be met with the full force of the law."
Cover photo: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images