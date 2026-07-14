Hegseth announces task force to prosecute leaks to the news media

Washington DC - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon and Department of Justice have joined forces to identify and prosecute those who leak information to the news media.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon and the Department of Justice are joining forces to prosecute leakers. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

"As you know, we live in a dynamic and dangerous threat environment where access to and accumulation of closely held information is key to understanding our world," Hegseth said in a video posted to X on Monday.

"The unauthorized disclosure of sensitive [Defense] Department information has the very real potential to cause exceptionally grave damage to our national security, and the operation integrity of our armed forces," he said.

"To leak sensitive national defense information and secrets betrays the men and women who wear our nation's uniform."

Hegseth went on to reveal a Department of Defense and DOJ joint task force "to identify and prosecute leakers."

Under the new system, the DOD's Office of General Counsel will be given the authority to request information and records regarding media leak investigations and communicate that information directly with the DOJ.

Personnel will "prioritize" these requests and initiate a "full and complete" response within two days of receiving