Hegseth calls Iran war a "gift to the world" despite thousands dead and global economic chaos

Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth brushed off global economic collapse and thousands of civilian deaths, instead lecturing the international community on how the Iran war is a "gift to the world."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called President Donald Trump's war of aggression against Iran a "gift to the world." © AFP/Annabelle Gordon

Hegseth used a press conference on Friday to attack the US' closest allies and suggest that they should be grateful for President Donald Trump and Israel's war of aggression against Iran, which has triggered global economic chaos.

"It's a bold and dangerous mission, a gift to the world, historic, courtesy of a bold and historic president," Hegseth said during a press conference he held alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Air Force General Dan Caine.

"Operation Epic Fury has delivered a decisive military result in just weeks," Hegseth explained. "Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, as the president has pointed out, all took years, decades."

The war with Iran, which triggered waves of retaliatory strikes across much of the Middle East, has seen both Tehran and Washington mount efforts to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital waterways.

Alongside the devastating humanitarian toll the conflict has wrought, the barricading of the strait has triggered a world energy crisis, stymying the global economy.

It has also seen the flow of fertilizers and vital fertilizer ingredients cut off, triggering widespread fears of an impending worldwide famine if planting seasons are missed.

Yet, Hegseth implied that it's the US' allies that are mistaken, telling reporters: "This should not be America's fight alone."