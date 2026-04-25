Hegseth calls Iran war a "gift to the world" despite thousands dead and global economic chaos
Washington DC - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth brushed off global economic collapse and thousands of civilian deaths, instead lecturing the international community on how the Iran war is a "gift to the world."
Hegseth used a press conference on Friday to attack the US' closest allies and suggest that they should be grateful for President Donald Trump and Israel's war of aggression against Iran, which has triggered global economic chaos.
"It's a bold and dangerous mission, a gift to the world, historic, courtesy of a bold and historic president," Hegseth said during a press conference he held alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman, Air Force General Dan Caine.
"Operation Epic Fury has delivered a decisive military result in just weeks," Hegseth explained. "Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan, as the president has pointed out, all took years, decades."
The war with Iran, which triggered waves of retaliatory strikes across much of the Middle East, has seen both Tehran and Washington mount efforts to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital waterways.
Alongside the devastating humanitarian toll the conflict has wrought, the barricading of the strait has triggered a world energy crisis, stymying the global economy.
It has also seen the flow of fertilizers and vital fertilizer ingredients cut off, triggering widespread fears of an impending worldwide famine if planting seasons are missed.
Yet, Hegseth implied that it's the US' allies that are mistaken, telling reporters: "This should not be America's fight alone."
Hegseth takes aim at Europe, misunderstands oil market
Hegseth went on to slam European leaders, who convened last week to work out how to bring order back to the Strait of Hormuz and reinvigorate crucial global trade networks.
The 44-nation summit, which took place in London, saw the international community – led by France and the UK – work on "detailed planning to reopen the Strait of Hormuz."
"International trade, energy security and the stability of the global economy depend on freedom of navigation," said UK Defense john Secretary John Healey in a statement released on Wednesday.
"By building on our common purpose, strengthening multinational coordination and planning for effective collective action, we can help reopen the Strait, stabilize the global economy, and protect our people."
Hegseth accused Europe and Asia of "free riding" on decades of US protection and said its allies need the Strait of Hormuz open far more than Washington does.
"We barely use the Strait of Hormuz as a country," Hegseth claimed. "Our energy doesn't flow through there, and we have plenty of energy."
While it's true the US produces most of its own oil, and imports the rest from mostly Canada and Mexico, around 20% of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas supplies are shipped through the Gulf of Hormuz.
As nations rushed to get access to alternative fuel sources, the price of oil skyrocketed from around $65 a barrel at the end of February to a high of $110 in April. The impact of this increase is being felt at the pumps in the US too.
"We are not counting on Europe," Hegseth went on. "They need the Strait of Hormuz much more than we do, and might want to start doing less talking and having less fancy conferences in Europe and get in a boat."
Cover photo: AFP/Annabelle Gordon