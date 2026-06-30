Hegseth launches revamped Defense Policy Board after firing original members

Washington DC - On Monday, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth unveiled the new members of his updated Defense Policy Board after firing the previous panel.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that he had appointed new members to the Defense Policy Board after firing its original panel. © Adam Gray / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release, the Department of Defense announced that Hegseth had appointed Robert Lighthizer as chair, Norm Coleman as vice chair, and 13 other members to the board, which is "tasked with providing independent strategic advice and recommendations."

Lighthizer served as US Trade Representative during President Donald Trump's first term in office, and Coleman is a former Minnesota Senator.

One appointee who has been getting a lot of attention is the addition of Marc Andreeson, a venture capitalist and general partner at Andreesen Horowitz, which has investments in several tech companies that have contracts with the Pentagon.

The news comes after Hegseth sent a memo out in April notifying the original members of the board that they were being fired in the wake of a 45-day review, and vowed to personally approve their replacements.

In August, Hegseth officially reestablished the panel via a Federal Register notice.

The move also comes amid Trump and Hegseth's apparent push to weed out federal employees who are not loyal to their agenda.