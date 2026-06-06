Hegseth urges Europe on D-Day to counter modern "invasion" of migration

Langrune-sur-Mer, France - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday urged Europe to counter what he termed an "invasion" of its coastline by migration, as he marked the 82nd anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings in northern France.

Pete Hegseth condemned mass migration as he addressed European defense leaders to mark the anniversary of D-Day. © LOU BENOIST / AFP

Hegseth also called on European countries to do more to contribute to their defense, in a speech at the American military cemetery in Colleville-sur-mer in Normandy.

He was, however, conspicuously set to skip the main international ceremony marking the anniversary of the landings, which heralded an end to World War II, later in the afternoon.

"Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies," Hegseth said.

On "beaches in Spain and Italy and Greece and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive," he said.

"When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late?"

His comments echoed the argument of the administration of President Donald Trump that mass migration represents a danger to European civilization.

Vice President JD Vance on Friday blamed Britain's handling of the murder of a white student by a Sikh man on what he called civilizational decline caused by an "invasion" of migrants.

"May we learn from this past," Hegseth said in reference to the pivotal involvement of American troops in the Allied landings.

"The men buried here fought in a war-fighting alliance where every partner... brought its full measure of industry, courage and sacrifice," he said in front of the 9,387 white crosses of American soldiers killed in action during the Battle of Normandy.

"Not empty slogans, not lavish summits, not communiques. Real allies doing real things, taking real losses for a shared cause worth fighting and dying for."