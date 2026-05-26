Newsom brutally trolls Hegseth over bizarre and expensive helicopter stunt

Sacramento, California – California Governor Gavin Newsom brutally trolled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth over his bizarre helicopter stunt at the Indy 500 race in Indiana.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (r) trolled Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (l) over a recent helicopter stunt at a car race. © Collage: AFP/Adam Gray/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

"Sir, we just want lower gas prices," Newsom's Press Office wrote on X in response to a video posted by Hegseth showing two blackhawk helicopters flying low over an IndyCar race.

The two helicopters are part of Indiana's 38th combat brigade and are each valued in the tens of millions.

Hegseth's military stunt comes at a time when the value of oil has skyrocketed due to the US and Israel's war against Iran, which has seen thousands of civilians killed.

It also comes at a time when the Trump administration is facing catastrophic polling ahead of the midterm elections in November, in part because of a failure to get in control of the cost-of-living crisis.

This is not the first time that Hegseth has used extremely expensive military equipment in a political stunt.

In April, he shared a video featuring Kid Rock in which a massive Apache helicopter circled the rockstar's house in Nashville, Tennessee, as he stood outside and saluted them.

Hegseth had hailed Kid Rock as a "patriot" and made reference to the US' upcoming 250th anniversary celebrations.