Platner "blown completely out of the water" by insane pro-Collins election spending, internal memo reveals

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has been "blown completely out of the water" by incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins' election spending and that of a conglomerate of GOP political action groups.

Maine's Democratic Senate nominee Graham Platner is being far outspent by both Senator Susan Collins' campaign and GOP-linked PACs. © AFP/CJ Gunther/Getty Images

"Maine is one of the top pick up opportunities for Democrats in 2026," an internal memo circulated among the Platner campaign reads. "The GOP knows it – that's why they have funneled millions upon millions of dollars to support Susan Collins."

The memo, first obtained by Politico, laments that while at times the Platner campaign has managed to raise and spend a similar amount to Collins, "we are being blown completely out of the water by outside, out-of-state money."

Sent out on Monday, the memo references a recent New York Times / Portland Press Herald / Siena poll that gave Platner a narrow 2% lead over Collins.

"We need to strike back to maintain the lead, win this seat, and secure a Democratic majority in the US Senate," it declares.

Platner's campaign revealed it spent $440,000 in broadcast, cable, and digital ads over the week from June 23–29. Combined with financing from outside sources, a total of about $1.6 million was spent in support of the Democratic nominee.

Comparably, the Collins campaign spent about $550,000 that week, but Republicans ended up spending a total of nearly $4.3 million due to an assortment of PACs which contributed about $3.7 million to her reelection bid.

In a statement to the Hill on Tuesday, Collins' campaign spokesperson Shawn Roderick accused Platner of hypocrisy, pointing out that he "has no problem benefiting" from Democratic PACs and donors.