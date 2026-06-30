Platner holds tight lead over Collins in latest Maine Senate poll

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner still holds a narrow but clear lead over incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, according to the latest polling.

Incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins (l.) is trailing behind Democratic Senate nominee for Maine Graham Platner (r.) in the latest polls. © Collage: AFP/Kent Nishimura & AFP/CJ Gunther/Getty Images

The latest New York Times / Portland Press Herald / Siena poll positions Platner just ahead of Collins if the election were to be held today. The former picked up 49% of the tally among likely voters, as opposed to the latter's 47%.

Platner seems to be more popular among women, clinching about 52% of the female vote compared to only 44% for Collins. This is similar along racial lines, with Platner picking up 60% of the non-white vote and Collins only scoring 36%.

While the lead is good news for Platner, it is well within the margin of error and considered too small for polls to reliably predict an outcome. It also follows a tough few months for the Democrat, whose brand has been damaged by numerous scandals.

Collins faces trouble too, however, as about 57% of independent voters – a constituency she will need if she is to clinch a victory in November – say that she's too supportive of President Donald Trump in the Senate. Many supporters also worry that at 73 years old, she may be "too old" for the job.

Maine is a crucial state for both parties in the November midterm elections, acting as a potential key for the Democrats to gain control of the Senate.

Since entering the race last year, Platner skyrocketed to a historic primary win earlier in June, clinching the Democratic nomination. He is running on a progressive platform, in favor of universal healthcare and climate action.