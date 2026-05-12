Platner denounces Schumer and vows not to back him for Senate leader after midterms

Augusta, Maine - Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner denounced Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and promised not to back him in any future bid to remain the key role.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (r.) denounced Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and vowed not to support him in any bid to stay in the role. © Collage: AFP/Graeme Sloan/Getty Images & AFP/Heather Diehl/Getty Images

During an interview with Fox News published on Monday, Platner admitted he'd had a "perfectly cordial conversation with Schumer" after his main Democratic challenger, Janet Mills, dropped out of the race two weeks ago.

"It was not awkward at all," he said. "He called to congratulate me on a good race, and nothing brings people together like agreeing that Susan Collins shouldn't be in the US Senate."

Schumer had supported Mills' campaign, pushing for the moderate, establishment Democrat to challenge incumbent GOP Senator Susan Collins come the midterms in November.

It hadn't gone well for the Maine Governor, who consistently trailed in the polls and never managed to get her anti-Platner smear campaigns to gain traction.

Despite the friendly chat with Schumer, however, Platner doubled down on his opposition to the 75-year-old Senator and declared that he wouldn't support him in any bid to stay leader after the midterms.

"The Democratic establishment tried to use all those attacks against me and failed miserably," Platner told Fox News. "The people of Maine understand exactly what this is."

"They're not happy to see millions of dollars poured into negative TV ads in a state that, quite frankly, could use million dollars of investment in lots of other things instead of just negative television."

Platner has consistently called for Schumer to be replaced as Senate minority leader, citing his weak response to Israel's genocide in Gaza as well as his inability to fight back against the Trump administration.