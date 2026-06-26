Bernie Sanders releases emails exposing RFK Jr.'s efforts to pressure CDC on vaccine messaging

Washington DC - Senator Bernie Sanders recently released several emails that appear to show Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attempting to pressure Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to change their messaging on vaccines.

On Thursday, Senator Bernie Sanders (r.) released emails appearing to show Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pressuring the CDC to change its vaccine messaging. © Collage: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP & Benjamin Fanjoy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a press release issued on Thursday, Sanders shared a trove of emails provided to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions by former CDC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Debra Houry.

The messages revealed that since he was appointed to the role by President Donald Trump, Kennedy has altered vaccine recommendations and released material to the public without CDC review or input, directed the agency's vaccine advisory panel towards restricting access to vaccines, directed the cancellation of flu vaccine campaigns amid a severe flu season, and misled members of Congress on several occasions.

The release also highlighted how in August 2025, Kennedy fired CDC Director Susan Monarez for failing to pre-approve the vaccine advisory panel's recommendations "regardless of the scientific evidence."

Prior to his role, Kennedy was a longtime anti-vaccine advocate, regularly pushing the unfounded claim that vaccines cause autism. Though he vowed not to outlaw vaccines, Kennedy has made notable attempts to minimize their use across the US.