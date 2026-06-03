Rubio doubles down on claim that Iran war is over as deadly strikes continue

Washington DC - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday stood by his claim that the war with Iran was over, even as deadly strikes continued.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio again asserted that the US had secured victory over Iran. © REUTERS

"We're no longer conducting sustained strikes inside of Iran to degrade their military, because Epic Fury is over," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, asserting that the US had secured victory.

The US-Israeli war, which Washington dubbed Operation Epic Fury, has engulfed the entire Middle East since the first strikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran has responded by targeting US allies in the region and effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the key shipping channel for Gulf oil and gas.

"We define victory as destroying their defense industrial base, significantly reducing the number of missile launchers that they possess, significantly reducing their stockpile of drones," Rubio said.

"And we achieved all those, in addition to destroying what they had left of an air force and wiping out their entire conventional navy."

Rubio faced strong pushback from Democrats, who argued the conflict is still raging, with Iran striking Kuwait's airport on Wednesday, killing one person and wounding 63 in a major escalation of the conflict.

Bahrain, which, like Kuwait, hosts a significant US military presence, also saw overnight drone strikes from Iran.