Rubio shores up ties with India after Trump's landmark Chinese excursion

New Delhi, India - Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington, calling the two countries' relationship vitally important despite recent friction and newfound US warmth towards China.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on during a dedication ceremony for an annex building at the US embassy in New Delhi on Saturday. © JULIA DEMAREE NIKHINSON / POOL / AFP

After joining President Donald Trump in Beijing a week ago, Rubio – visiting both Asian powers for the first time – flew to New Delhi and met Modi for more than an hour, inviting the premier to visit the White House soon.

Cutting the ribbon afterwards on a new wing to the US embassy, Rubio said the building was a "sign of our commitment to this important relationship."

"This important relationship between our two countries is at the cornerstone of our approach to the Indo-Pacific," Rubio said.

In a statement after the talk with Modi, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said US-India ties were "rooted in our shared democratic values" as well as economic opportunity.

The glowing statements come after Trump shook up core assumptions on US foreign policy, including a commitment to building a stronger relationship with India, which was barely mentioned in his administration's national security strategy released last year.