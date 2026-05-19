Rubio will attend NATO summit and make first visit to India

Washington DC - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet NATO counterparts following US threats to pull troops and also pay his first visit to India following a chilly patch between the countries, it was announced Tuesday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet NATO counterparts following US threats to pull troops. © STEFANO RELLANDINI / POOL / AFP

The State Department confirmed that Rubio would participate on Friday in talks among NATO foreign ministers in Helsingborg, Sweden, which will prepare for a NATO summit in Turkey in July, expected to be attended by President Donald Trump.

The top US diplomat "will discuss the need for increased defense investment and greater burden sharing in the Alliance," a State Department statement said.

Trump recently decided to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany despite the heightened European concerns over Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has long said that the US has been shouldering an unfair burden in the Cold War-era alliance, but his decision came immediately after fury at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who made remarks critical of Trump's war with Israel against Iran.

Rubio will meet with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, the State Department said.

He will then head to India, his first visit to the world's largest democracy since Trump returned to office nearly a year and a half ago.