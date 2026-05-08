Rubio urges Europe to share Iran burden as he wraps up Italy visit

Rome, Italy - Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded a two-day visit to Rome on Friday, where he sought to ease tensions with Pope Leo and urged Europeans to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Marco Rubio held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (r.) on the final day of his visit. © Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP

The task was not easy, given President Donald Trump's recent sharp criticism of both the Catholic leader and Italy's far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close ally of the US leader.

"The world has to start asking itself, what is it willing to do if Iran tries to normalise a control of an international waterway? I think that's unacceptable," he told reporters after meeting Meloni.

The appeal was aimed at Italy as well as other European countries, which Trump criticized for not helping the US to protect the Strait.

Tehran seized control of the narrow chokepoint to the Gulf, a major transport route for oil, gas, and fertiliser, after US and Israeli forces attacked Iran on February 28, triggering the Middle East war.

After saying 5,000 troops will be withdrawn from Germany, Trump has threatened to pull US troops from Italy and Spain due to their refusal to get involved in the conflict, and has questioned his country's membership in NATO.

"If one of the main reasons why the US is in NATO is the ability to have forces deployed in Europe that we could project to other contingencies, and now that's no longer the case, at least when it comes to some NATO members, that's a problem, and it has to be examined," Rubio said.

He added, however, that the US president had not yet decided how to reprimand these countries.