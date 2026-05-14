Rudy Giuliani shares "significant spiritual experience" during pneumonia-induced coma

New York, New York - Former New York City mayor and MAGA stalwart Rudy Giuliani opened up about his recent health issues and hospitalization, revealing that his coma was a "significant spiritual experience."

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said he had a "significant spiritual experience" during his recent coma. © AFP/Timothy A. Clary

"I also had a very, very significant spiritual experience at a time in which I was in a state of like… out of it," Giuliani said of his recent health complications during a Wednesday appearance on his America's Mayor Live (AML) show.

"I would equate it to a dream of my being on line headed for, I can't say headed for heaven, headed for a trial by St. Peter," Giuliani continued. "There was a very significant intervention by my Peter, I have my own Peter… Peter J. Powers, my friend of my lifetime."

"Peter said some very significant words, and I made sure, as soon as I woke up, I started telling people and recorded it in part."

Giuliani made the comments during his first episode hosting AML since he was hospitalized in early May.

It later came out that Giuliani had come down with a dangerous case of pneumonia, which caused him to slip into a coma and be placed on a mechanical ventilator.

His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, said in a statement on X that the pneumonia was linked to the 81-year-old's restrictive airway disease, which developed as a direct result of his actions on September 11, 2001.

During his reappearance on AML, Giuliani said he plans on retelling his spiritual experience in more detail soon, and that he has spoken to a priest about it.