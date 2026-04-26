Senator Thom Tillis clears path for Trump's Fed chair nominee with new announcement

Washington DC - Republican Senator Thom Tillis said Sunday that he would support Kevin Warsh's nomination as Federal Reserve chairman after the investigation into the current Fed chief was dropped.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis (r.) has announced he will support Kevin Warsh's nomination to become the new chairman of the Federal Reserve. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Tillis had warned that he would oppose Warsh's confirmation unless a Department of Justice probe into Jerome Powell was stopped.

The move was the last major obstacle to a confirmation vote before Powell's term ends on May 15.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office criminal investigation into Chair Powell was a serious threat to the Fed's independence, and it needed to end before I could support Kevin Warsh's confirmation," the senator from North Carolina wrote on social media.

The investigation concerned Powell's handling of the renovations to the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, whose budget is now estimated at $2.5 billion, up from the initial $1.9 billion.

Powell revealed the existence of the investigation in early January, seeing it as a "threat" from President Donald Trump and his administration to pressure the institution into lowering its key interest rate.

A Tillis vote against Warsh would have been enough to block the Senate Banking Committee from advancing the nomination to a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

On Friday, Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, announced the end of the investigation.