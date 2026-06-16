Susan Collins spends $100 million on Platner attack ads as Maine race heats up

Incumbent Maine Senator Susan Collins (l.) reportedly spent $100 million on a new attack ad campaign against her opponent, Graham Platner. © Collage: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images & AFP/CJ Gunther/Getty Images

The latest projection from AdImpact estimates that the 2026 general election cycle for Maine will end up costing a total of around $500 million, with the Collins-Platner race costing $384 million alone.

This massive expenditure is a $185 million boost to what the state spent on its last electoral cycle, in 2020. Overall, the latest figures make Maine the fourth most expensive Senate race this year.

About $150 million has already been spent on political advertisements. Of that amount, two-thirds – or about $100 million – has been spent by the Collins campaign alone.

On average, political ads are increasingly expensive, with a 30-second spot in Portland generally costing about $314 in 2026.

"From record-setting races and surging party committee war chests to a competitive landscape that continues to expand, all indicators point to 2026 being the most expensive political advertising cycle in history," AdImpact reported.

"Their plan: Spend $300 million to buy Susan Collins a sixth term," Platner wrote on X in response to the report. "My plan: Defeat them, then ban billionaires from buying elections."

Collins' massive spending boost comes after Platner secured the Democratic nomination for the Senate in Maine last week, winning over 70% of the state's primary vote.

Anthony Emerson, a political writer based in Maine, reported that pro-Collins ads had appeared in "every single ad break" during the World Cup and Stanley Finals Cup games.