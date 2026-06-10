Graham Platner clinches victory in Maine Senate primary, setting up showdown with Susan Collins

Blue Hill, Maine - Graham Platner clinched victory in Maine's Democratic primary on Tuesday, seizing the nomination and setting up a one-on-one race against incumbent Senator Susan Collins.

Graham Platner and his wife, Amy Gertner, wave to supporters as they arrive at his primary election event in Blue Hill, Maine, on June 9, 2026. © AFP/CJ Gunther/Getty Images

Platner, a Marine veteran and oyster farmer, defeated Maine's Democratic Governor Janet Mills in Tuesday's primary, who remained on the ballot despite suspending her campaign, along with lesser-known candidate David Costello.

"I'm humbled and proud to officially be your Democratic nominee for the US Senate to take on Susan Collins and the billionaire class she represents," Platner posted to social media on Tuesday night.

"Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt. And in 147 days, we will defeat her," he wrote in a separate post.

While around a quarter of votes still need to be counted, Platner has claimed 72% of Maine's Democratic primary vote as per current tallies, with Mills sitting at 19.6% and Costello at 8%.

The result isn't surprising, as Mills' decision to suspend her campaign effectively made Platner the presumptive nominee.

Platner's victory comes despite relentless pressure from the establishment wing of the Democratic Party, which backed Mills, and numerous scandals.

Just last week, Platner was accused of physical abuse and "unsettling behavior" by a Republican activist ex-girlfriend. The allegations came after a highly publicized sexting scandal mere days before.

Platner has acknowledged a troubled period in his life, saying he struggled with undiagnosed PTSD and alcohol abuse after his military service, but he denies physically harming any former partner.

Republicans are already preparing to make his past central to the general election. A Collins-aligned group is launching ads featuring Maine voters reading Platner's old online posts and calling him "too risky."