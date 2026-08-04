Todd Blanche makes bombshell promise on abortion if confirmed as Attorney General

Washington DC - Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has made a big promise to faith leaders that he plans to grant upon winning confirmation to head the Department of Justice.

On a recent phone call, Todd Blanche promised faith leaders he would push for a national abortion ban if he is confirmed as Attorney General. © Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

In a recording from a "Prayer Call" shared by the religious group Intercessors for America, Blanche is heard telling faith leaders that he and President Donald Trump have been pushing for a federal abortion ban, but their efforts have been "taking longer than we want."

He went on to insist the DOJ and the Trump administration at large are working to make the Dobbs decision – which overturned the federal right to abortion in 2022 – "permanent in every single state."

"We don't have complete victory yet, but we will have victory, and victory will be soon, and and and it will be permanent," Blanche promised.

He also indicated the Trump administration would soon be "putting practices and policies in place" to stop telehealth prescription and mail delivery shipments of abortion pills.

Blanche's remarks came days ahead of the Senate's scheduled vote on his confirmation to officially take over the role as Trump's Attorney General, replacing Pam Bondi, whom the president fired in April.