Trump-backed Congressman Max Miller faces explosive allegations in new report

Washington DC - Ohio Congressman and MAGA loyalist Max Miller has come under heavy criticism after legal documents shed light on his alarming behavior.

Ohio Congressman Max Miller is facing damning allegations as he vies for re-election in November. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Mother Jones recently obtained over 2,000 pages of court filings and police reports pertaining to Miller that were gathered as part of a custody battle between him and his ex-wife, Emily Moreno.

The files contain damning allegations of drug use, misogyny, verbal abuse, and violent behavior against multiple women.

In one incident, an investigation was opened in March after the couple's two-year-old daughter broke her collarbone, but neither parent could explain how.

After a review, a child protection specialist concluded the bruising around the young girl's collarbone resembled a "handprint."

Moreno eventually told investigators that her daughter once told her "Daddy's house is scary," and later sought to change their custody arrangement over concerns about Miller's "dangerous physical behavior."

Throughout the trial, the politician's past was under scrutiny, as he was pressed under oath about allegations made against him, including a violent incident involving a woman that led to him being expelled from college.

While Miller refused to share details about the incident, he did not deny that it took place.

In another, he was pressed about reports of being caught driving under the influence in 2011.

Though he has publicly claimed he only had a few beers and was under the legal limit, documents revealed he was actually under the influence of MDMA and Klonopin when he smashed into a light pole.