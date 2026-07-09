Graham Platner exits Maine Senate race as he continues to deny rape allegation

Portland, Maine - Graham Platner, Maine's scandal-plagued Democratic Senate nominee, ended his campaign Wednesday after a rape allegation threatened to derail one of his party's best chances of flipping a Republican-held seat.

Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner of Maine announces he is suspending campaign operations in a video posted on social media on July 8, 2026. © Collage: Graham Platner for Senate/Handout via REUTERS

Platner, a Marine veteran, oysterman, and political newcomer, won last month's Democratic primary in Maine to face Republican Senator Susan Collins in November's midterm elections.

His withdrawal gives Maine Democrats only days to regroup in a race central to the party's hopes of regaining control of the US Senate.

"We are suspending campaign operations," Platner said in a video posted on X. "This is incredibly difficult, because I know that some will think it's an admission of guilt, and it most certainly is not."

"I intend to file my paperwork to withdraw," he added.

Under Maine law, Democrats can replace Platner on the ballot because he quit before a July 13 deadline. The state party has until July 27 to choose a new nominee.

The scramble comes after Politico reported Monday that Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who previously dated Platner, accused him of forcing her to have sex in late 2021 despite her repeated objections.

Platner, also 41, strongly denied the allegation, calling it "troubling, serious and false" and saying any accusation of non-consensual behavior was "categorically untrue."

But his campaign rapidly lost support across the Democratic Party, from the Washington establishment to progressive lawmakers and activists who had previously defended him.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand urged him to withdraw, warning that the party's campaign arm would not invest in the Maine race if he remained on the ballot.

"We're not doing it because of the allegations, we're doing it because of the structures that are being taken away from us by those in power," Platner said in the video on X.

Several other former Platner supporters in the Senate called for him to step aside, while the Maine Democratic Party said, "principle does not bend based on party affiliation" and urged Platner to quit.

The collapse of his campaign is a dramatic reversal for a candidate who only weeks ago was celebrated by supporters as proof that a blunt anti-establishment message could break through with voters tired of corporate Democratic politics.