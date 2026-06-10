Trump-backed Republican Steve Hilton qualifies for California gubernatorial runoff

Sacramento, California - Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California governor backed by President Donald Trump, will face off with Democrat Xavier Becerra in a November runoff vote.

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton speaks during a press conference outside the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters in Norwalk on June 9, 2026. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Both CNN and NBC News projected Hilton, a former British political strategist and Fox News commentator, had enough votes to maintain his lead from third-place candidate Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge manager.

Among dozens of primary candidates, Becerra led Tuesday with 27.9% of the vote, followed by Hilton with 25% and Steyer with 22.5%, although the vote count remains ongoing, according to the California Secretary of State's Office.

The state's so-called "jungle primary" pits all comers in one mega-poll. The top two vote-getters – regardless of party – advance to the November general election to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom.

A stronghold of the Democratic Party, California has not had a Republican in the governor's mansion since former actor Arnold Schwarzenegger left 15 years ago.

Trump has accused Democrats of rigging the California vote, but Hilton said his team has not detected any electoral fraud.

"We're very, very focused on making sure that everything's okay," Hilton told reporters on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We've got teams standing by, we've got lawyers standing by, very focused on that. We don't want to let anyone down, we don't want to let anything slip away, and we've seen nothing."

Becerra served as California's attorney general before being selected as Health and Human Services secretary by former President Joe Biden.