Letitia James accuses Mamdani of sabotaging Democrats: "Don't blow it up"

New York, New York - New York State Attorney General Letitia James recently criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for supporting political candidates who are shifting the Democratic Party further left.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (r.) criticized Zohran Mamdani for endorsing candidates who are shifting their party in a new direction. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During an interview with CNN on Wednesday, James – who had been a supporter of Mamdani's rapid rise in politics – argued that many of the Democratic socialist candidates endorsed by the mayor didn't understand issues of race and class.

"Some of the candidates that he has supported are individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic," James argued.

"All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party," she added.

"But you don't blow it up. That's what MAGA has done."

James' comments come after all of the candidates Mamdani backed won their congressional primaries on Tuesday, including Democratic Socialists of America members Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez.

Mamdani was asked about James' comments that same day in an interview with MS Now, where he argued that the candidates' success demonstrates that voters are ready for "a new kind of politics."