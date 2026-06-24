Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier win Democratic congressional primaries in New York

New York, New York - Several Democratic candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their congressional primary elections on Tuesday.

From l. to r.: Claire Valdez, Brad Lander, Zohran Mamdani, and Darializa Avila Chevalier pose together during a rally at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on June 18, 2026. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In New York's seventh congressional district, Democratic Socialists of America member Claire Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso for outgoing Representative Nydia Velazquez's seat.

Fellow DSA member Darializa Avila Chevalier beat incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the 13th congressional district.

Avila Chevalier once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, while Valdez campaigned on ending all US military aid to Israel.

Meanwhile, Brad Lander, who served as New York City comptroller under ex-mayor Eric Adams, defeated two-term, AIPAC-backed incumbent Daniel Goldman in the state's 10th congressional district.

Valdez, Avila Chevalier, and Lander had all been endorsed by Mamdani.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who backed Valdez and Lander, congratulated both candidates on social media, writing, "Together, we are creating a grassroots progressive movement that will defeat the Oligarchs."