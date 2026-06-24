Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier win Democratic congressional primaries in New York
New York, New York - Several Democratic candidates backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their congressional primary elections on Tuesday.
In New York's seventh congressional district, Democratic Socialists of America member Claire Valdez defeated Antonio Reynoso for outgoing Representative Nydia Velazquez's seat.
Fellow DSA member Darializa Avila Chevalier beat incumbent Adriano Espaillat in the 13th congressional district.
Avila Chevalier once helped organize pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, while Valdez campaigned on ending all US military aid to Israel.
Meanwhile, Brad Lander, who served as New York City comptroller under ex-mayor Eric Adams, defeated two-term, AIPAC-backed incumbent Daniel Goldman in the state's 10th congressional district.
Valdez, Avila Chevalier, and Lander had all been endorsed by Mamdani.
Senator Bernie Sanders, who backed Valdez and Lander, congratulated both candidates on social media, writing, "Together, we are creating a grassroots progressive movement that will defeat the Oligarchs."
Jack Schlossberg fails to secure Democratic nomination as Ritchie Torres prevails
Elsewhere, John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg fell short his bid to replace retiring Representative Jerry Nadler of the 12th congressional district.
Schlossberg lost to Micah Lasher, a state assemblyman endorsed by Nadler. Mamdani had not backed any of the candidates in the race.
Ritchie Torres, one of the Democratic Party's most vocal backers of Israel in Congress, easily won his primary for reelection in the 15th district, defeating Michael Blake and Jose Vega. He will face a challenge from the left in the Party for Socialism and Liberation's Andre Easton come November.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP