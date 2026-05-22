Mamdani announces lottery for New Yorkers to win $50 tickets to 2026 World Cup!

New York, New York - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has offered New Yorkers the chance to catch a 2026 World Cup game for just $50 as ticket prices for the international soccer tournament spark outrage.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a new lottery that will give New Yorkers the chance to win $50 tickets to the World Cup. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

"There are countless New Yorkers desperate to attend a World Cup match, but who simply cannot afford to go," Mamdani said at a press conference in Harlem on Thursday, per CNN.

So, the City of New York has teamed up with the NYNJ Host Committee to offer 1,000 tickets for the World Cup at $50 a seat.

These tickets will cover games at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey: five group round matches and two knockout round matches.

Any New York City resident over the age of 15 can enter the lottery to win a discounted ticket at regnyctix.com. The lottery will be open for six days, beginning on May 25, and winners will be selected randomly.

Those selected will receive an email on June 3 and must purchase their ticket within 48 hours. The winners will also have the chance to purchase an additional ticket.

Notably, winning a discounted ticket also means fans can avoid the steep NJ Transit costs, as these passes will include free bus transportation to and from the stadium.

"We know that there are so many New Yorkers who thought that there was no way they could afford to go to this tournament, and now there is that glimpse of an opportunity," Mamdani said.