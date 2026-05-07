Mamdani backs NYPD response to protest against Palestinian land sale event at Manhattan synagogue

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani backed the police response to protests that took place Tuesday against an event at a Manhattan synagogue promoting the sale of land in the illegally occupied West Bank.

Palestinian rights groups have renewed calls for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) to remove NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Protesters gathered near the Park East Synagogue on Tuesday after it rented out the space for the Great Israeli Real Estate Event. The expo, organized by My Home in Israel, marketed homes for sale in West Bank settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

PAL-Awda NY/NJ, which organized the demonstration, accused NYPD officers of beating and pepper spraying protesters. Videos on social media appear to show police pushing metal barricades into a crowd of people chanting and waving Palestinian flags.

The following day, Mamdani seemed to express his approval of the NYPD's actions during a press conference.

"We in this city believe in the sacrosanct nature of the right to protest and also are committed to ensuring that any New Yorker can safely enter or exit from a house of worship and that that access never be in question while we also protect the First Amendment," Mamdani said on Wednesday.

"I do believe the police ensured that yesterday," he added.

The mayor went on to say "there is no tolerance for antisemitism" in his administration while expressing his opposition to land sale events like the one that took place on Tuesday.

"I've also been clear to New Yorkers about my honest opinions about the fact that when we have a real estate expo that is promoting the sale of land which includes the sale of land in the occupied West Bank in settlements that are violation of international law, that that is something I firmly disagree with and that I also believe that many New Yorker firmly disagree with because it has been at the heart of an ongoing effort to displace Palestinians from their homes," Mamdani said.

The protest came just two weeks after Mamdani vetoed legislation allowing the NYPD to create buffer zones limiting the right to protest around schools and educational institutions but declined to veto another concerning houses of worship.