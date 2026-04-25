Mamdani creates NYC deed theft prevention office after Chi Ossé arrest

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has created a new office to tackle deed theft after Councilmember Chi Ossé's arrest at an anti-eviction protest earlier this week.

New York City Councilmember Chi Ossé (c.) speaks at a press conference alongside Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) announcing the establishment of the Mayor's Office of Deed Theft Prevention on April 24, 2026. © Screenshot/X/@OsseChi

Mamdani, Ossé, and others gathered at the Brooklyn Bank on Friday to celebrate the launch of the Mayor's Office of Deed Theft Prevention, to be led by Access Justice Brooklyn attorney Peter White.

Deed theft is a form of fraud that disparately impacts Black and brown New Yorkers in which homeownership is illegally transferred without consent.

"I know in the past, City government has too often stood idly by while deed theft occurs rather than acting to prevent it. With Peter's leadership, we are bringing that era to an end. And we are ensuring that City government is doing its part to protect vulnerable homeowners," Mamdani said in a press conference.

White said the new office will have three primary focus areas: deed fraud identification, prevention, and correction and remediation.

"I understand that deed theft is amorphous, pernicious and consistent in many working-class communities and neighborhoods of color in New York City," White acknowledged.

"Scam prevention already has an ecosystem of outstanding attorneys and housing professionals that have assisted homeowners in their times of need. This office will serve to help coordinate and leverage those efforts."