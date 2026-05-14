DHS Secretary Mullin responds to rumors of Alligator Alcatraz shutting down

Washington DC - Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin recently responded to reporting that his agency was planning to close its infamous Alligator Alcatraz migrant detention center.

In a recent interview, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin dismissed rumors of plans to close the Alligator Alcatraz center in Florida. © Collage: CHANDAN KHANNA & Drew ANGERER / AFP

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Mullin said there has "not been an announcement" from his department about a shutdown.

He did, however, admit that the DHS recognizes there are "vulnerabilities" the facility faces, such as "fires that are within 20 miles of it" and how the Everglades, where it is located, is "pretty susceptible to hurricanes."

When pressed about a contingency plan in the event of a disaster, Mullin responded, "We have plans in case of a natural emergency such as a wildfire or hurricane, to have to be able to bring it down and pull the individuals out."

His remarks come after reports claimed that officials at the detention center were notified on Tuesday that the facility would soon shut down due to its high operational costs.

The center has also faced criticism from activists over the alleged inhumane treatment of detainees as well as the negative environmental impact on the area.

The closure would come as a blow to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump, both of whom championed its opening last July. The facility has reportedly cost Florida's government more than $1 million per day to operate.