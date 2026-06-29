DHS Secretary Mullin tells immigrants deprived of TPS to either seek permanent status or leave the US
Washington DC - Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin on Sunday said immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) should either seek permanent residence or leave the country.
"Either try to fill out the paperwork and be here underneath a permanent status or we'll help you get back to your country," Mullin told Jake Tapper during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union program.
His threat came less than a week after the Supreme Court stripped TPS protections from more than 350,000 Haitian and at least 6,000 Syrian nationals.
TPS protects people from deportation if they are deemed to be in danger if they return to their home country. Such a designation may be applied due to war, natural disaster, or other extraordinary circumstances.
The Supreme Court ruled that immigrants can safely return to Haiti or Syria despite DHS warning against any travel to the countries due to the risk of widespread violence, terrorism, and kidnapping.
"We'll actually give you a plane ticket, plus roughly $2,100, to help you reestablish when you get there," Mullin told Tapper. "But temporary protective status, according to the courts and in its name itself, is not permanent status."
During the interview, Mullin blamed Syrian and Haitian asylum seekers for their own deportation, insisting that those on TPS should have applied for permanent status. When Tapper asked him whether status holders should make their applications now, Mullin offered an unclear response.
"Underneath some visas, when you overstay your visa you have to go back," Mullin said. "Underneath TPS, while it is still an, um, while it is still an order, you are able to apply for different status."
"Now that doesn't mean it's going to be accepted, there's a lot of things to take into consideration."
Cover photo: AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images