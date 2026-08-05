Family of man who died in ICE detention alleges medical negligence in custody

Newark, New Jersey - The family of an El Salvador man who died on Saturday in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention is alleging medical negligence and demanding an investigation.

Protesters hold a vigil outside Newark's Delaney Hall Detention Camp after Edwin Lopez-Cornejo died while in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on Saturday. © IMAGO/Anadolu Agency

ICE on Monday announced the death of 41-year-old El Salvador man Edwin Lopez-Cornejo after he was held at the Delaney Hall Detention Camp in Newark.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Lopez-Cornejo's family revealed he had suffered from a collection of underlying health conditions which went inadequately treated since he was abducted by ICE in June.

These health conditions included high blood pressure, diabetes, and epilepsy. He relied on numerous medications, which the staff at Delaney Hall allegedly failed to administer appropriately.

"It isn’t fair that he died this way," Lopez-Cornejo's mother, Maria Cornejo, said during the press conference. "My son needed medical attention, and he did not receive it."

Citing conversations they had with Lopez-Cornejo before his death on Saturday, the family is alleging medical negligence on the part of ICE and Delaney Hall operator GEO Group.

Cornejo had spoken to her son on Friday, a day before he died, and he had complained about not feeling well – specifically, that part his face and right hand had gone numb. She told him to immediately seek medical help.

She did not hear from him again, instead receiving a call from the hospital on Saturday notifying her of his death. In a livestream, she explained he had "arrived lifeless" at the hospital and "his heart had already stopped."