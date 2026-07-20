FBI ordered to let ICE investigate itself when things turn deadly, report alleges

Washington DC - The Federal Bureau of Investigations has reportedly been ordered to cease investigating cases of assault against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents that resulted in the discharging of a weapon.

A recent report claims the FBI has been ordered to stop investigating assault claims made by ICE agents that resulted in them firing their weapons. © ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP

Sources told The New York Times that FBI managers across the country received a "written notice" last Thursday, informing them the bureau would stop investigating claims of assaults against Department of Homeland Security agents.

The information was then relayed to some ICE officers as well.

At the direction of President Donald Trump and his administration, the FBI had previously been tasked with investigating assault claims made by agents that resulted in them using their weapon.

If the new policy holds, this task would now fall to Homeland Security Investigations, an arm of ICE itself, meaning the agency would be expected to govern itself.

President Trump has faced heavy backlash for his aggressive immigration agenda, which has resulted in violence and, in some cases, death.

In February, two US citizens – Renee Good and Alex Pretti – were fatally shot during two separate incidents in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Just last month, agents in Texas fatally shot Mexican national Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and agents in Maine fatally shot a Colombian man named Joan Sebastian Guerrero.